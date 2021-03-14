Uncategorized
Women in the UK share experiences of sexual harassment
In addition to door-to-door surveillance and lighting candles in Sarah Everard’s memory, women across the country have been sharing experiences of sexual harassment and fear of walking the streets on their own. And many more and more are deciding to change that once and for all. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
