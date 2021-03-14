



It would be an exaggeration to say that Chris Wondolowski holds Cady Cowell, fellow teenager on the San Jose Earthquakes, with great respect.

In addressing reporters earlier this week as pre-season reached another stage, the MLS Goals King absolutely paid tribute to the 17-year-old striker. Wendolovsky, 38, is more than twice that of the domestic striker.

“I think this child’s world is,” said Wendolovsky. “I can still call him a baby, which is also quite a mind-boggling thing, but you just see the work he’s doing. [with him] Only a few times, and that’s because I could barely keep up. I am definitely proud of myself for my work ethic, but the amount of work he put into this season, I am very proud of. “

Wendolowski added that he feels Cowell will attract more attention during the 2021 campaign. He was part of the January camp for the US U-23 national team, and last October was said to have been the subject of FC Barcelona’s watchful eye.

It’s now Koyle’s third year as a professional, and he will look to improve on scoring one goal and one pass in 17 matches (four starts) before a season. The youngster has less than 500 MLS minutes to his name, although his profile and art gifts are eye catching.

What impresses Wendolovsky the most is how Cowell deals with himself off the field. Regardless of talent, the intangibles can often make or break up a rookie player.

Wondolovsky said, “He’s good-talking, thoughtful, caring, and that’s how he deals with himself off the field as well.” “I think he carries himself in a locker room like that, so I want him to make it work. It’s fun to see people like that thrive and I think he will.”

“I feel dread literally every day at the specimen he is only and pure jealousy of the qualities he possesses. But it is his work ethic that will take him to the next level and take him to the next level.”

