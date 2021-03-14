Uncategorized
He met police officer Wayne Couzens on charges of kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard
Metropolitan Police Councilor Wayne Couzens has appeared in court on charges of kidnapping and killing Sarah Everard – who had been missing on the way home from a friend in south London earlier this month. The 48-year-old official only spoke to confirm his name and other personal details before appearing in custody for an appearance in Old Bailey next week. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
