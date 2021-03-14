He met police officer Wayne Couzens on charges of kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard





Metropolitan Police Councilor Wayne Couzens has appeared in court on charges of kidnapping and killing Sarah Everard – who had been missing on the way home from a friend in south London earlier this month. The 48-year-old official only spoke to confirm his name and other personal details before appearing in custody for an appearance in Old Bailey next week. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source