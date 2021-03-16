Connect with us

Uncategorized

The European regulator said the benefits of the AstraZeneca jab outweigh the risks

Avatar

Published

8 hours ago

on

By



The EU medicines regulator has said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine should continue to be used because its benefits far outweigh the risks. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

A final resolution is expected on Thursday, but the European Medicines Agency is concerned that at least 12 European countries have suspended vaccine use, with some cases, some of which have been fatal, among people who have had blood clots jab AstraZeneca. The EMA stated that it believed this to be a mere coincidence. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: