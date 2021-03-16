The European regulator said the benefits of the AstraZeneca jab outweigh the risks





The EU medicines regulator has said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine should continue to be used because its benefits far outweigh the risks.

A final resolution is expected on Thursday, but the European Medicines Agency is concerned that at least 12 European countries have suspended vaccine use, with some cases, some of which have been fatal, among people who have had blood clots jab AstraZeneca. The EMA stated that it believed this to be a mere coincidence.



