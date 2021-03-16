Exclusive: England’s NHS “needs to push £ 12bn a year” to recover from Covid





With millions of missed appointments, waiting lists for mental health treatment recorded and cancer deaths expected to rise – the real price of the pandemic, according to a new report by a leading think group, exclusively given to Channel 4 News.

The IPPR says NHS England will need an additional € 12 billion a year in health and social assistance if there is any hope for a post-Covid recovery.



