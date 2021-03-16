Connect with us

Prince Philip has left the hospital after a month – BBC News

11 hours ago

The Duke of Edinburgh has left central London hospital after a successful heart procedure. Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to Marylebone Hospital by King Edward VII after feeling unwell on 16 February. He later underwent a successful procedure to be diagnosed with heart disease at another London hospital – St Bartholomew’s. The 28-night stay was the longest the duke has spent in the hospital. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

