The UK’s nuclear arsenal will be expanded as part of a post-Brexit review
The Prime Minister has set Britain’s foreign and defense priorities in line with the most comprehensive policy review since the Cold War. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
China and Russia were the biggest threats to the state. And there are plans to increase the number of nuclear warheads in the UK. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
