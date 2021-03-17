What is the ‘Global Britain’ plan? – BBC Newsnight





As the UK government announces that it will remove its nuclear storage limit and the foreign secretary will seek trade agreements with countries that violate international human rights rules in a leak, what image is the UK projecting worldwide?

The UK will push back on plans to reduce its nuclear weapons stockpile by mid-decade as part of a foreign policy innovation. The overall limit on the number of heads will rise to 260. According to previous plans it will drop to 180 from 2010 onwards as the UK moves to Indo-Pacific countries, described as the “engine of growth” in the world. When the news was heard by Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, when the government said it would seek trade agreements with countries that violate international human rights rules, a tape seen by HuffPost revealed. The integrated review took more than four years, so what is the UK plan? It reports on Mark Urban editor Mark Urban. Along with Emily Maitlis are James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Rory Stewart, former Secretary of International Development, Michele Flournoy, former Undersecretary of Defense for President Obama’s policies, and Peter Frankopan, a professor of Global History at Oxford University. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

