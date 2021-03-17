Reuters provides an in-depth look at the impact of the Fukushima earthquake and tsunami ten years later





While Japan was silent to remember the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed more than twenty thousand people and devastated coastal areas, Reuters journalists around the world provided an in-depth look at the disastrous impact some are still feeling a decade later.

A woman from Ofunato who lost her middle school classmates in the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, calling her late friends inside Kaze-no-Denwa (Wind Phone), a phone booth set up for people to call their deceased loved ones, in Bell Guardia Kojira Yama, before the tenth anniversary of the disaster, in Utsuchi town, Iwate Prefecture, northern Japan, February 28, 2021. REUTERS / Ise Kato Search for “KATO PHONEBOOTH” for this story. Look for a “wider picture” of all stories. Today’s TPX photos. – RC2O4M9FR4DK

In a touching special report that, ten years later, the grief has never subsided for some tsunami survivors in Japan, Reuters journalists explored the scale of the losses suffered by many of those still in the coastal cities that were struck by the killer. “When the tide finally subsided, the world changed. I thought time might solve things, but now I know that is not the case.” Yoshihito Sasaki, who lost his wife in the tsunami, said, “There are things that you want to forget but that you cannot forget.”

Reuters photos of survivors calling lost love on the “ wind phone ” have garnered extensive coverage across international and local media and social channels, with incredibly powerful images of relatives who say using an offline phone line in the town of Utsuchi gives them some solace. And they grapple with their grief. Reuters Special Reporter Mary Sato appeared on the Japan Times podcast and on ABC TV The World to discuss the story.

A photo essay titled Wider Image offered a look at a man rescuing forgotten cats in the nuclear area. It was a high-profile event on social media last week and spread in Japanese, with some people reaching out to ask how they could help with the cat rescue effort. The Reuters video package for the story has garnered more than 1.4 million views on Yahoo and nearly 200,000 views on Twitter in Japanese.

On Memorial Day, Reuters agents used Reuters coverage for everything from the moment of silence to speeches by the emperor and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the fireworks in Fukushima.

Additional coverage includes:

Ten years after the disaster, Fukushima’s “lyrical” pottery returns home, telling the story of a thirteenth-generation pottery living in Nami, a town near the Fukushima Factory, who was forced to evacuate.

Analysis: Japan’s ‘solidarity’ earthquake tax may be a model for pandemic law that explores how the same method can be used to bear the much larger spending needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

How Toyota thrives when chips break down, which examined Toyota’s ability to overcome the chip shortage as a result of lessons learned from the Fukushima crisis.

Ten years after Fukushima, Japan remembers that the “man-made” nuclear disaster was a close look at the crisis legacy of Japan’s and energy policy.

With green energy, the Japanese ruler wanting to push Fukushima out of the nuclear shadow has revealed conservation efforts to reshape itself as a hub for green energy.

The events following Japan’s worst earthquake and nuclear accident provided a comprehensive timeline of events.

The climb without a map: There is no end in sight to Japan’s nuclear cleansing, which has reported on the massive nuclear clean-up task still ahead.

You can find the full coverage here.

