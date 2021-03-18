Global Earthquake Report for Thursday, March 18, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Thursday, 18 March 2021

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on March 18, 2021

Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 7 earthquakes 5.0+, 54 earthquakes 4.0+, 136 earthquakes 3.0+, 283 earthquakes 2.0+ (481 total) This report is updated hourly. +: 54 earthquakes, grade 3+: 136 earthquakes, grade 2+: 283 earthquakes, no earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher. Estimated total seismic energy: 1.1 × 1014 Joules (31.1 GWh), equivalent to 26,797 tons of TNTO 1.7 atomic bombs!) The world (last 24 hours): # 1: 6.0 earthquake in the western Mediterranean, 17 km northeast of Bejaia, Algeria, March 18, 2021 1:04 am (GMT +1) # 2: 5.5 earthquake north Pacific Ocean, 97 km southeast of Sendai, Miyagi, Japan, March 17, 2021 5:28 pm (GMT +9) # 3: 5.2 North Pacific earthquake, Russia, March 18, 2021 11:09 am (GMT +11) # 4 : 5.2 earthquake in the Aru Sea, 183 km southwest of Napier, Papua, Indonesia, March 18, 2021 4:54 pm (GMT + 9) # 5: 5.1 earthquake in the western Mediterranean, 25 km northeast of Bejaia, Algeria, March 18 2021 12:17 AM (GMT +0) # 6: 5.0 Maluku Sea earthquake, 75 km north of Tupelo, Indonesia, March 18, 2021 1:20 am (GMT +9) # 7: 5.0 North Pacific earthquake, Russia, March 18 2021 1:21 PM (GMT +11) # 8: 5.0 North Pacific Earthquake, Russia, March 18, 2021 1:48 pm – (GMT +11) # 9: 4.9 The Arafura Sea earthquake, Indonesia, March 18, 2021 2:37 a.m. (GMT +9) # 10: 4.9 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, March 18, 2021 11:38 a.m. (GMT +13) Earthquakes reported: # 1: 6.0 earthquake west of the Mediterranean, 17 km northeast of Bejaia, Algeria, March 18, 2021 1:04 am (GMT +1) – 935 reports # 2: 5.1 earthquake west of the sea The Mediterranean, 25 km northeast of Bejaia, Algeria, March 18, 2021 12:17 a.m. (GMT +0) – 312 reports # 3: 4.3 miles earthquake, 18 km north of Constantine, Algeria, March 17, 2021 10:49 p.m. ( GMT +1) – 167 Reports # 4: 4.4 earthquake west of the Mediterranean, 27 km east of Bejaia, Algeria, March 18, 2021 1:33 a.m. (GMT +1) – 113 Reports # 5: 4.4 Nueva Vizcaya, Wadi Cagayan, 40 km northeast of Baguio, Philippines, March 17, 2021 5:58 PM (GMT +8) – 58 Report No. 6: 4.2 earthquake west of the Mediterranean, 38 km west of Jijel, Algeria, March 17, 2021 8:38 PM (GMT +1) – 41 Report No. 7: 3.9 earthquake west of the Mediterranean, 31 km west of Jijel, Algeria, March 18, 2021 2:08 a.m. (GMT +1) – 33 Reports # 8: 3.9 earthquake west of the Mediterranean, 27 kilometers west of Jijel, Algeria, March 18, 2021 1:37 a.m. (GMT +0) – 13 Report # 9: 3.8 earthquake 17 km southwest of Jijel, Algeria, March 18, 2021 2:40 a.m. (GMT +1) – 11 Report No. 10: 3.9 earthquake 33 km northeast of Baguio, Benguet Province, Cordillera, Philippines, March 17, 2021 6:03 p.m. (GMT +8) – 9 Reports No. 11: 3.8 earthquake in the western Mediterranean, 24 km east of Bejaia, Algeria, March 18, 2021 4:28 a.m. (GMT +1) – 6 reports # 12: 5.5 North Pacific Earthquake, 97 km southeast of Sendai, Miyagi, Japan, March 17, 2021 5:28 pm (GMT +9) – 6 Reports # 13: 3.7 earthquake west of the Mediterranean, 18 km northeast of Bejaia , Algeria, March 18, 2021 2:04 am (GMT +1) – 5 Reports # 14: 4.4 Phillipines Sea Earthquake, Indonesia, March 17, 2021, 5:59 PM (GMT +8) – 4 Reports No. 15: 3.2 Earthquake on 32 km north of Grasse, Alpes Maritimes, Provence-Alpes-Cote-de-Zur, France, March 18, 2021 1:12 am (GMT +1) – 4 Reports # 16: 3.4 Alps de Haute Provence, 34 km northwest of Grasse, France, March 18, 2021 1:18 a.m. (GMT +1) – 4 Reports # 17: 3.7 earthquake in the Andaman Sea, 81 km west of Kyakame , Myanmar (Burma), March 17, 2021 7:17 PM (GMT +6) – 4 Reports # 18: 2.3 earthquake 9 km east of Ridgecrest, California, USA, March 17, 2021 9:55 pm (GMT -7) – 3 Reports No. 19: 3.1 Earthquake 32 km southwest of Mellau, Aveyron, Occitanie, France, March 18, 2021 1:24 a.m. (GMT +1) – 3 Reports # 20: Earthquake 3.2 46 miles southwest of Hailu, County of Hawaii, USA, March 17, 2021 12:25 AM (GMT -10) – 3 reports # 21: 2.6 Lika-Senj earthquake, 63 km south of Karlovac, Croatia, March 18, 2021 12:16 am (GMT +1) – 3 reports # 22: 3.8 earthquake west of the Mediterranean, 41 km north of Bejaia, Algeria, March 18, 2021 6:46 a.m. (GMT +0) – 3 reports # 23: 3.6 earthquake in western Mediterranean, 54 km northwest Bejaia, Algeria, March 18, 2021 12:51 am (GMT +0) – Two reports No. 24: 2.0 earthquake 4 kilometers Northeast Yoruba Linda, California, USA, March 17, 2021, 7:16 am (GMT-7) – Two Reports No. 25: 5.0 quarters ke Maluku Sea, 75 km NN Tupelo, Indonesia, March 18, 2021 1:20 a.m. (GMT +9) – Two Reports No. 26: 4.3 South Pacific Earthquake 18 March 2021 11:56 am (GMT +12) – Two Reports # 27: 3.6 5.2 km ESE earthquake from Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, March 17, 2021 9:30 pm ( GMT +0) – Two reports # 28: 2.9 km 6.2 km east of Brignoles, Var, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, France, March 18, 2021 1:24 a.m. (GMT +1) – Two reports No. 29: 3.6 Sindhupalchowk earthquake , 39 km east of Kathmandu, District 3, Nepal, March 18, 2021 10:05 a.m. (GMT +5: 45) – 2 earthquake stats reports:

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake near Chase, Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska, USA, was reported just 10 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey, which is the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States. The earthquake occurred at a fairly shallow depth of 35 miles below the epicenter on the evening of Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 8:59 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. A 3.4-magnitude earthquake near Grasse, Alpes-Maritimes, Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur, France, was reported 35 minutes ago by the Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS), which is the main national agency that monitors earthquakes activity in this part of the world. The earthquake occurred 5 kilometers below the epicenter early in the morning of Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 1:18 a.m. local time. The magnitude and other earthquake parameters could still be changed in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data. … Read all A 4.5-magnitude earthquake near Jijel, Algeria, was reported just 9 minutes ago by the Spanish Institute of Geográfico Nacional (IGN), which is the main national agency monitoring seismic activity in this part of the world. The earthquake occurred 5 kilometers below the epicenter early in the morning of Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 1:33 a.m. local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … Read all Just 26 minutes ago, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred near Valence, Drome, Auvergne and Rhone-Alpes, France. The tremor was recorded early on Thursday morning, March 18, 2021 at 1:18 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the surface. … read everything

