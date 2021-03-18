Families say disabled and elderly have been denied life-saving aid in the Covid pandemic – BBC News





England's regulatory attention, the Care Quality Commission, is raising serious concerns about the use of non-recovery orders during the pandemic. Families and charities say orders that could deny life-saving care have been mishandled in the past year for the elderly and disabled, at unprecedented rates. Last year the Commission found in a provisional report that there were concerns about at least 40 requests between March and September, up from just 9 of the previous 6 months.

