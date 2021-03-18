The court ordered the decommissioning of the Tokai Nuclear Plant No. 2: the Asahi Shimbun





MITO – On March 18, the MITO District Court ordered the suspension of the old Tokai No.2 nuclear power plant, giving victory to a group of 224 plaintiffs who sought an injunction.

The court said preparedness to deal with the disaster was extremely inadequate, acknowledging the lack of well-designed evacuation plans and their implementation system.

Lawyers representing the plaintiffs described the ruling as “an era-making”.

The plaintiffs, residents of Ibaraki Prefecture and the Tokyo metropolitan area, filed a lawsuit in 2012 against the Japan Atomic Energy Corporation, which operates the one-reactor plant in Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture.

One of the major controversies in the court battle was the appropriateness of the base number for seismic ground motion of Japanese atomic energy to the area around the station.

Basic ground motion means the ground motions of earthquakes having the intensity at the maximum scale between those possible at the site.

A nuclear power plant is built on the basis of this figure, which is also used to check the plant’s safety.

After the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, government regulations on nuclear reactors were tightened in 2013 to require reactor operators to have a higher intensity factor than earlier estimates when they set the basis for the seismic ground movement number.

Japanese atomic energy calculated the number based on data from previous earthquakes that occurred around the site.

When calculating this number, the Nuclear Regulatory Authority, the state nuclear watchdog, also invites operators to consider larger potential fluctuations in strength.

The NRA says that the basis for ground movement of earthquakes determined by the current calculation method is the “average” of numbers available from previous data.

Japanese atomic energy has defended the basis of its fundamental Earth seismic motion as being 50 percent above average.

But prosecutors countered that the number must be four times the current figure to ensure the safety of the plant.

Another point of contention was whether the Japanese atomic energy method of determining a seismic fault likely to cause an earthquake was appropriate when the ground motion basis was calculated.

The Japanese Atomic Energy Corporation said that the method was created on the basis of accumulated data.

But prosecutors objected that the method could not reactivate the severe tremors caused by the Great East Japan earthquake of magnitude 9.0 in March 2011.

The court also heard whether the reactor that began operating in 1978 was suitable enough to continue service.

The NRA agreed to extend the statutory life of 40 years for Tokai Nuclear Plant No. 2 to 20 years in November 2018.

But the plaintiffs argued that the measures to protect the cables and earthquake resistance of equipment and pipes were not sufficient.

Tokai Factory No. 2 was offline after being damaged in the tsunami that followed the Great East Japan Earthquake.

The operator is building a seawall against the tsunami and other safeguards for the station, a project expected to be completed in December 2022.

Tokai Nuclear Plant No. 2 is the only commercial reactor located in the Tokyo metropolitan area. About 940,000 people reside within a 30-kilometer radius of the plant, which is the largest possible number of any nuclear power plant in the country.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos