Eight dead in US spa shootings – BBC News
Eight people, many of them women of Asian descent, have been killed in shootings at spas in the US state of Georgia. Police said the shootings took place in a massage parlor in Acworth, a suburb of North Atlanta, and two spas in the city itself. Officials said a 21-year-old man had been arrested and was suspected of all the attacks. No motive has been determined yet. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
