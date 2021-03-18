Uncategorized
The boycott of Muslim groups prevented the study of the role of Shawcross
Hundreds of Muslim groups are boycotting the review of the government’s ‘Prevention’ scheme against radicalization, citing concerns about President William Shawcross, who have criticized previous remarks on Islam. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Mr. Shawcross stressed that he is approaching the review with a “spirit of cooperation”. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
