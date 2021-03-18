The UK has suffered from a shortage of vaccines with new reserves. BBC News





The availability of coronavirus vaccines will be significantly reduced from the end of March. The NHS has written to local health organizations asking them not to make any new appointments from 29 March. Those with reservations will not lose their space. The BBC has been told that the AstraZeneca vaccine range is less available than expected. Nonetheless, ministers stressed that the goals of established vaccines can still be achieved. Meanwhile, the European Union continues to struggle with its vaccine supply problems as some countries face a third wave of the pandemic. Huw Edwards presents at BBC News Ten political editor Laura Kuenssberg, health editor Hugh Pym and Brussels correspondent Nick Beake. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source