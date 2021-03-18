A rare ancient stream found in the Israel Horror Cave – BBC News





Officials have found fragments of Bible parchment and other relics in what they call a "historic discovery" in caves in the Israeli desert. Dozens of parchment pieces were written in Greek, with only the name of God appearing in Hebrew. Credit is believed to have been the Jewish rebel who fled to the mountains after a revolt against Roman rule in the 2nd century. They were found in an operation to prevent looting of nearby caves.

