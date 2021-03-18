Connect with us

Border crisis: migrants are desperate to reach the US

9 hours ago

President Biden has warned that he plans to move from Mexico to the United States, “don’t come,” as the number of migrants crossing the southern border will reach a maximum of 20 years. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

He has pushed back many of the measures of the Trump era, but as more people in the United States seek new life, has his administration done anything about them? ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .

