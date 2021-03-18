The FA has denounced football allegations of child sexual abuse as “institutional flaws”





An independent study of children's historical sexual abuse in English football clubs has found that the Football Association has not done enough to keep children safe due to "major institutional flaws".

The report, which looked at child abuse between 1970 and 2005, said the FA had acted too slowly to implement child protection measures and that those involved in the game did not take the issue seriously. Warning: Some details in this report are worrisome.



