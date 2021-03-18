Connect with us

Uncategorized

The EU has threatened to block UK vaccine exports

Avatar

Published

6 hours ago

on

By



The European Union has threatened to suspend Covid vaccine exports to the UK unless the continent achieves a “correct share”. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

However, at a time when Europe is complaining that AstraZeneca has not complied with the order, 16 EU countries are not using the vaccines they are using, amid concerns about blood clots. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: