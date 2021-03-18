The EU has threatened to block UK vaccine exports





The European Union has threatened to suspend Covid vaccine exports to the UK unless the continent achieves a “correct share”. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

However, at a time when Europe is complaining that AstraZeneca has not complied with the order, 16 EU countries are not using the vaccines they are using, amid concerns about blood clots. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source