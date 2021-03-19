



A magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Soledad

Updated: 12:11 PM PDT March 18, 2021

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake jolted near Soledad, Thursday. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred 14 miles northeast of Soledad, just before 12 noon.

Soledad, California –

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake jolted near Soledad, Thursday.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred 14 miles northeast of Soledad, just before 12 noon

The earthquake was reported by people near Greenfield.

