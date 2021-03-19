Uncategorized
Can Democrats destroy the filibuster?
More and more liberal left-wing voices today include Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin (the highest number 2 member of the body), believing it is time to throw out the turbulent Senate legislature. In this latest episode of The Point newspaper, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains why these lawmakers believe the time has finally come. SOURCES AND MORE READING: He has come back to filibuster to explain what is and what is not
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/01/22/it-is-time-once-again-explain-what-filibuster-is-isnt/
The Senate is in favor of a “nuclear option”
https://www.politico.com/story/2013/11/harry-reid-nuclear-option-100199
Senate GOP launches nuclear opportunity to break Gorsuch’s democratic filibuster
https://www.cnn.com/2017/04/06/politics/senate-nuclear-option-neil-gorsuch/index.html
Manchin calls them “bulls —” to push Democrats to eliminate the Senate filibuster
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/22/politics/joe-manchin-filibuster-response/index.html
House approves gun legislation that would verify background
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/11/politics/background-checks-gun-bills-house-vote/index.html
House passes election bill to curb GOP efforts to curtail voter access
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/03/politics/house-democrats-hr1-vote/index.html
Mitch McConnell warns Democrats overhaul of rule-breaking rules will lead to “completely scorched earth Senate”
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/16/politics/mitch-mcconnell-filibuster-comments/index.html
About me: I was named the “best outfit” in 7th grade. This, along with being the editor of CNN and the author of the daily “Point” newsletter, are my proudest achievements. Find me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what really happens in politics. CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Allison Gordon The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Michelle Cho Follow Chris on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/
Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://www.cnn.com/specials/politics/the-point-with-chris-cillizza?source=Point_Youtube. #CNN #Cillizza #Oreka.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]