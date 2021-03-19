Young caregivers blocked





Hundreds of thousands of caregivers in the UK have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Many have had greater care responsibilities during the blockade, juggling home schooling and the lack of regular support networks. We talked to some young caregivers about what they experienced in the pandemic. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

