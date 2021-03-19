Uncategorized
Ethiopian prime minister’s Nobel Peace Prize questioned conflict in Tigray province
Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Conservative MP, Tom Tugendhat and Director General of Medecins Sans Frontieres, Oliver Behn, Amsterdam, to study the alarming reports of violent abuse of women by women fighting in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
