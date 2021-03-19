Cummings says the Department of Health has reduced Covid to a “smoking disaster”





Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to Boris Johnson, has told lawmakers that the Department of Health has been reduced to a “burning disaster” as it battled the first months of the coronavirus pandemic in England. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Cummings was in the Commons telling parliamentarians how to manage the government’s new agency for advanced scientific research. One caveat: there are flash photos in his report. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source