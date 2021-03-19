EU regulator has said the AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe and effective” – ​​BBC News





Most European countries that have suspended the use of the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine have said they will start using it again, after EU medical regulators said it was "safe and effective". Italy, Germany, France and Spain are among those who are regaining use of the owner after being interrupted for fear of a blood clot connection by a few people. The UK regulator has said there is no evidence of a link between the owner and the clots and that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks. Sophie Raworth introduces BBC News Ten to medical editor Fergus Walsh, European editor Katya Adler and Laura Kuenssberg.

