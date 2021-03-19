UK and European regulators say the AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe and effective”.





Regulators in the UK and Europe have said the AstraZeneca vaccine is “safe and effective” and that the benefits of protecting people from Covide outweigh the risks. Boris Johnson, who said he would get the AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow, echoed those reassurances, saying the blocked route would not be delayed by a shortage of vaccine supplies. Government data from the last 24 hours show that another 95 people have been killed along with Covid, making the UK a total of less than one hundred and twenty-six thousand. There have been another six thousand new cases in the UK. And another four hundred and sixty thousand people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. Twenty-five and three-quarters of a million have now received the first dose of the vaccine. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

