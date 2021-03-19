Atlanta shootings: ‘It’s scary to be the only Asian American woman’ – BBC News





Protests against hate crimes against Asian Americans appeared in Washington DC after the Atlanta spa shootings. On Tuesday, eight people from three different locations in and around the U.S. city of Atlanta were killed. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent. Atlanta police chief Rodney Bryant said it was too early for the investigation to conclude that Tuesday’s shootings were not hate crimes. Activists and advocates have noted an increase in racially motivated attacks on Asian Americans during the pandemic. In late 2020, the UN released a report outlining the “worrying level” of racially motivated violence and other hate incidents against Asian Americans. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCNews #Atlanta #AtlantaShootings.



source