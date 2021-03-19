Fears of Hidden War: Within the Ethiopian Tigray Conflict





Sexual violence against women – one of the terrible weapons of war. In Ethiopia, where a conflict between Ethiopian national defense forces and Eritrean troops and Tigray People’s Liberation Front fighters has been piling up since last November, thousands of women have been raped and tortured. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for ending one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts. But now his troops are leading a country accused of aiding and abetting the abuse and torture of innocent people. African correspondent Jamal Osman managed to get into Tigray. Mekelle went to the regional capital – thousands have already fled and raped many young women and girls. She is one of the first journalists to face the stories of women who have suffered unimaginably at the hands of soldiers who were raped and tortured. This report contains very disturbing testimonies. Rural Producer: Amir Aman Kiyaro Camera: Elias Tefaye Camera: Daniel Aray (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

