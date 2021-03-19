US border: migrants risk everything because of an American dream – BBC News





After the decline in the first year of the pandemic, thousands of migrants from Central America are once again trying to reach the United States, many of them families or unaccompanied minors. Joe Biden’s government has already asked for help from the emergency management agency to help deal with the number of unaccompanied children arriving on the Mexican border as the flooding of children tightens the system. The BBC followed some of these migrants on this dangerous journey. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog #BBCAnews.



