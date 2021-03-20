Covid: The UK in the fight against vaccines against patentless Covid – BBC Newsnight





There are only global solutions to a global pandemic. Everyone says: We hear rhetoric about the generosity of the poorest people in the world around the supply of important medicines. But do we really mean that? Now Newsnight has obtained a draft of the WHO debate, showing that some rich countries, including the UK, are showing developing countries to block proposals that will help increase the manufacturing capacity of many developing countries that do not currently have access to Covid vaccine supplies. The argument is that drug addicts need to maintain control of their intellectual property to provide incentives to invent vaccines. A government spokesperson said: “A global pandemic needs a global solution and the UK is a leader at the forefront, pushing for efforts to ensure COVID vaccines and treatments equitably around the world. It will help spread to developing countries. “Health reporter Deb Cohen reported. #Coronavirus #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s leading television news and current affairs program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and interviews. https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

