Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.9 Earthquake – Sea of ​​Flores, 70 km north of Pima, west of Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Saturday, March 20, 2021 12:33 a.m. (GMT +8)





An average earthquake of 4.9 magnitude at a depth of 26 km

Mar 19 16:40 UTC: First to report: BMKG after 7 minutes Mar 19 16:45: Volume recalculated from 4.6 to 4.9.

Update Friday, March 19, 2021, 16:45

4.6-magnitude earthquake near Pima city, Pima city, west of Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

4.6 Earthquake Mar 20 12:33 am (GMT +8)

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred just after midnight Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 12:33 a.m. local time near Pima, Pima City, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 26 km shallow. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Extremely weak tremors were felt including Bima (population 67,000) located 70 km from the epicenter, and Dompu (population 49,000) at 86 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Date and time: March 19, 2021 16:33:17 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Saturday, March 20, 2021 12:33 a.m. (GMT +8) Size: 4.9 Depth: 26.0 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 7.83 ° S / 118.78 ° E (Sea of ​​Flores, Indonesia) Closest volcano: Sangeang Api (52 km / 32 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 70 km (44 mi) north of Pima (population: 67,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 86 km (53 mi)) north of Dumbo (population: 49,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 143 km (89 mi) northwest of Labuan Bajo (Population: 188,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 167 km (104 miles) North from Sumbawa Besar (bang): 52700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 205 km (127 mi) west of Rotting (Kapopaten Mangari) (Population: 34,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 261 km (162 mi) northwest of Wingapo (Population: 48,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 287 km (178 mi) southwest of Galesung (population: 83,100) -> See earthquakes nearby 305 km (189 mi) ENE from Mataram (population: 318,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 307 km (191 mi) southwest of Makassar (population: 1,321,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 403 km (250 mi) ENE of Denpasar (Population: 834,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 134 km (83 mi) northeast of Pulau S Umbawa Island (Population: 1,391,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 245 km (152 mi) northwest of Pulau Sumba Island (Population: 686,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 29 ° C (84 ° F), humidity: 77%, winds: 8 m / s (15 knots) from WNW. Equivalent to 338 tons of TNT). More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself have been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4,926 km Sea of ​​Flowers, Indonesia BMKGM 4,610 km Sea of ​​Flowers, Indonesia GFZM 4,740 kmFLORES SEA, Indonesia EMSCM 5,010 km near Ujungpandang, Indonesia RENASSM 4,710 km81 Km N of Bima, Indonesia USGSUser reports for this Earthquake (1)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

165.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) (reported through our app)

