1929: The Murchison earthquake | Stuff.co.nz





160 Years is a series marking the launch of The Press in Christchurch on May 25, 1861. From now until the anniversary, the press will revisit the stories each year of publication.

People felt the strong 7.8 Murchison earthquake in many parts of New Zealand, including Christchurch. The headline of the press on June 18, 1929 said: “Entire Dominion affected.” “Westport is in grave danger.”

And Christchurch? “In Christchurch, occupants of commercial buildings felt the earthquake more strongly.”

Credit: ALEXANDER TURNBULL LIBRA

Neil Blundell, Evening Post reporter, holds the car he rented to get to Murchison after the 1929 earthquake. Photo source: ALEXANDER TURNBULL LIBRARY PAColl- 8695-29.

Offices over one floor felt shocked and seriously shook larger structures.

“In many offices, girls were drinking morning tea when the earthquake started; although there was no panic, there was a great deal of anxiety. Some girls screamed, and many of them went to the street.

Read more: * A woman was reunited with a handbag lost in the ruins of Christchurch Cathedral 10 years ago * 1888: “ The tower was severely damaged ” * Five amazing tourist sites that survived the earthquake

“Surprisingly, little damage was done to the commercial buildings in the city; even the china and glassware shops, which were expected to suffer, had no real damage to report. In a few cases, girls fainted in some tall buildings, but most kept their heads through An experience that was unpleasant.

“In the residential part of town, people were more or less shocked by the presence of people in a one- or two-story house. Again, little of the actual damage happened; a lot of people were very upset and walked quickly outside, but the fact that the“ earthquake This time it came in broad daylight, helped reduce his horror and encourage an attitude of philosophical interest. ”

Unfortunately, most of the homes have now run out of pictures, but a few pottery vessels have been destroyed, and with only a few exceptions, no chimneys have been shattered.

Curiosity in Christchurch, as it is always the case in times of earthquakes and sudden shocks, immediately turned to the top of the cathedral, and throughout the day one saw crowds trying their necks in the direction of the golden ball and crisscrossing at the top of the tower. It seemed to have taken a slight bend toward the north. There is visible damage. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos