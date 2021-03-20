Rolan Adams ’family has said police should not be given more power





Thirty years ago, a 15-year-old black boy was killed by a white group in south London. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

At the time, police refused to admit that Rolan Adams was the victim of a racist attack. Instead, he said the family spied on police as part of a covert police operation that was kept secret for decades. On the eve of the anniversary of his murder, Rolan's parents have only spoken to Channel 4 News about their son and the fight for justice – and, in a week that has focused on the whole police issue, why they say now is not the time to give the police more powers.



