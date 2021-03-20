CCTV’s shocking footage shows women being violently assaulted by police officers





The off-duty police officer who confessed to assaulting a woman while on his way home was saved from jail and given local cover, as well as an order to pay compensation and costs.

Computer Oliver Banfield took Emma Homer last summer, putting her head down and abusing her orally. He has now been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of serious misconduct. Mrs. Homer spoke to us about the struggle and struggle for justice.



