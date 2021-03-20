Tsunami warning issued after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan





A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Japan on Saturday, shaking buildings even in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami warning in part of the northern coast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said in a statement that it struck at 6:09 PM local time (6:09 AM ET) near Miyagi Prefecture which was severely damaged during the massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

No damage was reported, according to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, and there were no initial reports of injuries.

However, the US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami advisory notice.

“Based on the initial earthquake parameters, dangerous tsunamis could occur to coasts 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the epicenter,” she said in a statement.

After a tsunami warning was initially issued to Miyagi Prefecture, this was later canceled by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japan’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority also said in a post on its website that no anomalies were found in three nuclear reactors in the vicinity, including the Fukushima Daiichi and Fukushima Daini nuclear power plants.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, which is one of the world’s most seismically active regions, and the country accounts for about 20 percent of global earthquakes with magnitudes of 6 or more.

Last month, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the coast near Fukushima Prefecture, which was the site of one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters for nearly a decade.

Fukushima was hit by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake in 2011 – the strongest earthquake in Japan’s history. The tsunami soon followed, killing more than 15,000 people and leaving 2,500 others unaccounted for.

In a sign of rebirth, the region was to host parts of the Summer Olympics scheduled to be held in Japan in 2020. However, the Games have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arata Yamamoto reports in Tokyo and Adela Suleiman in London.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Adela Suleiman

