Live earthquake rocks NJPW event





NJPW

A sudden earthquake shook the square halfway through today’s NJPW live event.

With a match between Yujiro Takahashi, Jay White, KENTA, Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi appearing on the show, panic began to spread throughout the venue as the cameras started shaking during the live broadcast.

The earthquake in question is said to have been a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter scale, with the noticeable effect of a ground shaking causing the lights in the arena to vibrate and forcing NJPW to bring the lights home in the middle of the match. The match was paused while safety precautions were being exercised, but it appears that no one in the arena was harmed by the traumatic event.

After one of the most surreal moments you are likely to witness in the midst of a wrestling show, the match stars decided to take photos with the fans in attendance to fill in time before returning to work 20 minutes after the match ended. Pause in action.

A tsunami warning has since been reported on the northeast coast of Japan, with the epicenter said to be off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture.

As always, we will provide you with further updates upon their arrival.

Publication date: 20 March 2021

