Summer Olympics in Tokyo bans foreign fans due to the dangers of COVID





Olympic officials have said the risk is too great to allow outside spectators to enter during the pandemic, an idea strongly opposed by the Japanese public.

TOKYO, Japan – The International Olympic Committee and local organizers said Saturday that outside spectators will be banned from participating in the Tokyo Olympics when it opens within four months.

The decision was announced after an online meeting of the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo government, the International Paralympic Committee, and local organizers.

This move had been expected and had been rumored for several months. Officials said the risk was too great to allow overseas ticket holders during the pandemic, an idea strongly opposed by the Japanese public. Japan attributed nearly 8,800 deaths to COVID-19 and controlled the virus better than most countries.

“In order to clarify ticket holders living abroad and enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have reached the conclusion that they will not be able to enter Japan at a time,” the Tokyo Organizing Committee said in a “Olympic and Paralympic Games” statement.

About one million tickets have been sold to fans outside of Japan. The organizers promised a refund, but this will be decided by so-called authorized ticket sellers who handle sales outside of Japan. These dealers charge a fee of up to 20% on top of the ticket price. It is not clear if the fee will be refunded.

“We can wait until the last minute to make a decision, except the spectators. They have to secure accommodations and flights. So we have to decide early or we will cause a lot of inconvenience on their part. I know this is a very difficult issue,” said Seiko Hashimoto, Chairman of the Organizing Committee.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, described the decision as a “difficult decision.”

“We have to make decisions that may require sacrifices from everyone,” he said.

The financial burden of lost ticket sales falls on Japan. The Local Organizing Committee’s budget of $ 800 million drew in income from ticket sales, the third largest source of income in the private funding budget. Any budget deficit will have to be compensated by Japanese government entities.

Overall, Japan officially spends $ 15.4 billion to organize the Olympic Games. Several government reviews indicate that the actual cost could be twice that amount. All public funds except for $ 6.7 billion.

About 4.45 million tickets were sold to residents of Japan. Next month, the organizers are expected to announce the carrying capacity of the places that will be occupied by local residents.

The ban on fans from overseas comes just days before the Olympic torch relay kicks off Thursday from Fukushima Prefecture in northeastern Japan. It will last for 121 days, cross paths with Japan with 10,000 runners, and finish on July 23 with the Opening Ceremony at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

The relay will test the Olympics and Paralympics, and will involve 15,400 athletes entering Japan. They will be tested before leaving home, tested upon arrival in Japan, and tested frequently during their stay in a safe “bubble” in the Athletes’ Village by Tokyo Bay.

Athletes will not be required to be vaccinated to enter Japan, but many will be required.

In the midst of Saturday’s meeting, Bach and others were reminded about the earthquake-prone northeastern Japan – and Japan in general.

A powerful earthquake jolted Tokyo and triggered a tsunami warning as Bach and others made introductory remarks before the hypothetical meeting. Force 7.0 was placed by the United States Geological Survey and the site was in northeastern Japan, an area hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

“I think the screen is flickering. Did you notice that the screen is flickering,” said Tamayo Marukawa, the Japanese Olympic Minister, while she was giving her show from Tokyo while talking to Bach from a distance. “We are already in the midst of an earthquake now.”

