The express train service has partially stopped in Tokyo





TOKYO: In the wake of a strong earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale, services on the Tohoku Shinkansen Express Line in Tokyo have been partially suspended, the Eastern Japan Railway Corporation said Saturday.

The quake struck off the coast of northeastern Japan, at a depth of 60 km, on Saturday evening.

The East Japan Railway Corporation said the affected areas are between the Omiya and Hashinohe stations, as well as the Tokyo and Morioka stations, NHK World reported.

The company said the Tohoku Shinkansen Express line is expected to resume at 10 PM (local time).

The Japan Nuclear Energy Regulator said there had been no reports of malfunctions of nuclear power plants in the quake-affected areas. Also, no loss of human life has been reported yet.

The Nuclear Regulatory Authority said that no abnormalities were found until shortly after 7 p.m. (local time) at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini Nuclear Power Plants in Fukushima Prefecture, the Onagawa Nuclear Power Station in Miyagi Prefecture, and the Tokai Daini Nuclear Power Station in Ibaraki Prefecture. , NHK World reported.

Japan is located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a fictional horseshoe-shaped region that follows the edge of the Pacific Ocean, where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

The quake comes just over a month after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck neighboring Fukushima Prefecture. The February 14 earthquake caused widespread power outages and left dozens injured.

This story was published from the news agency feed without text modifications. Only the title has changed.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

* Enter an available email

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos