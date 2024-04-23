Meta extends mixed reality beyond Quest headsets





As the VR-AR war rages between Meta, Apple, Sony, and ultimately Google and Samsung, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has pulled off a fascinating chess move. Meta has announced that its VR OS, now called Horizon OS, will also work on devices other than Quest. And partners like Asus, Lenovo, and Microsoft are already on the scene.

The news, distributed in a blog post on Monday, reveals that Meta's OS will be open to third parties. All future headsets will be able to connect via the same Meta Quest app on iOS and Android that exists today, but its name will change to Meta Horizon.

According to the same post, ASUS makes “performance-based” VR gaming headsets under the Republic of Gamers brand. Lenovo also plans to make its VR devices compatible with Meta Horizon OS. (Lenovo co-developed his Oculus Rift S PC-connected headset with Meta, and has made many VR and AR products over the years.) According to Meta, Lenovo's headset is designed for “productivity, learning, The focus will be on “entertainment.''

The Xbox-branded Meta Quest will also be launched as a limited-edition “Xbox-inspired” product with Microsoft's involvement, but Meta is vague on details.

However, there are some major changes to the way the Quest mixed reality software works. The App Lab is a semi-hidden part of the Quest app store that has been a big source of new software for years, and is set to become a more visible part. On the app store soon. Meta also promises an open mixed reality framework so all these headsets and developers can start thinking about how to make AR-like experiences work better on future headsets. Masu.

Meta's chief technology officer, Andrew Bosworth, told CNET in a conversation a few weeks ago that Meta's upcoming VR and AR devices could begin to expand into new, more focused variations. suggested that there is a sex. This move certainly seems like an opportunity to expand Meta's reach with other brands and designs. A fitness-focused headset would also seem like a logical move, but there's no news on that front yet.

Will these “open” moves give Meta a better foothold in VR and AR compared to Apple's Vision Pro? What about what Google and Samsung are developing as their first mixed reality products? Is it possible that devices from Google or Samsung, or even Apple at some point, will run on Meta's Horizon OS?

It's hard to tell, but anyone looking to buy a Quest headset might want to consider whether to wait and see what other future Quest-like headsets will ultimately offer. It might be good.

