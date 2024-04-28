Foreign investors look to deeper engagement in innovation at ZGC Forum





On April 26, 2024, an exhibition model of the NeuCyber ​​Array BMI system jointly developed by China Brain Research Institute (Beijing) and NeuCyber ​​NeuroTech (Beijing) Co at the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum. Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT

Cultivating unicorn enterprises and cultivating science and technology enterprises were hot topics at Sunday's sub-forum, prompting foreign investors to seek further participation in China's science and technology innovation development at the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum). There is.

Wang Dehua, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at a sub-forum of the World's Leading Incubator Forum that corporate R&D spending in startup incubators exceeded 90 billion yuan ($12.68 billion) in 2023. ZGC Forum.

By 2023, more than 250,000 companies will have graduated from incubators in China, and more than 5,000 will have become listed companies. According to Wang, a quarter of the companies listed on the Science, Technology and Innovation Board are graduates of incubators.

In 2023, the number of entrepreneurial teams in China will reach 700,000 people, an increase of 4% year-on-year, creating 4.9 million jobs. According to Wang, the revenue of the cultivated enterprises exceeded 1.1 trillion yuan.

Darren Howell, vice president of Germany-based Springer Nature Research Intelligence, commented on China's investment outlook in science and technology, citing clear evidence that the Chinese market is very attractive for foreign investment. He told the Global Times on Sunday that there was evidence that And investment from all over the world is flowing into China.

“Collaboration, trade… they benefit everyone. The more we trade, the more cooperation we have,” he said, adding that commercializing the fruits of research and innovation will reach more people. He added that there will be benefits.

Vladimir Norov, chairman of the Central Asia Artificial Intelligence Association, former secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and former foreign minister of Uzbekistan, said it was impressive that China had achieved a modernized and industrialized economy in such a short period of time. In some developed countries, the same process took centuries.

He said China has cutting-edge technology levels in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, cloud computing, and robotics, and the commercialization of these technologies in China will make it more attractive for foreign investment. He said it became.

“China is willing to share these achievements and experiences with our country. I think all countries can benefit from this experience and use it for their own development,” Norov said.

The Steinbeis Foundation, one of Europe's largest science, technology and innovation service institutions, is actively participating in the ZGC forum to find more investment opportunities in the Chinese market.

Steinbeis has always attached great importance to the Chinese market. The ZGC forum shows that Beijing, like New York and Berlin, has become the world headquarters for high technology such as AI and robotics, Johan Rehn, former chairman and honorary chairman of the Steinbeis Foundation, told the Global Times. told.

Steinbeis established a subsidiary in Beijing in February and signed an agreement with the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission to focus on areas such as health, green energy, digital healthcare; We hope to further participate in the development of science, technology and innovation in China. Electric car.

Li Daokui, director of the Academic Center for Chinese Economic Practice and Thought at Tsinghua University, said on Sunday at a sub-forum of the ZGC Forum that China has favorable conditions for the vigorous development of unicorn companies.

Li said China has a high capital stock, large R&D investments, and a continuously improving policy environment.

