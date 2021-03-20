A magnitude 7.2 earthquake cuts through the star-studded NJPW show





As we all know, anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling. Often times a match is stopped midway or an opponent leaves midway due to an injury or health problem.

But have you ever heard of a pro wrestling event affected by an earthquake? No, right? NJPW recently had to put up with an unfortunate thing in the world of professional wrestling.

Live NJPW Show was discontinued after the Japan earthquake

New Japan Pro Wrestling presented the final second day of the New Japan Cup event from the Xebio Arena in Sendai, Japan. An earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale jolted Japan earlier today. The earthquake happened when there was work in progress for the tag team of six men on the show.

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi’s team were competing with Yujiro Takahashi, KENTA and Jay White. The six men left the ring in a jiffy as soon as they felt the jolts. It wasn’t just any other jolts, but it was powerful enough to shake the lights and camera during the live broadcast of the show.

The scenery is very frightening because we all know how severe an earthquake can be in the Land of the Rising Sun. Fortunately, they reported no injuries or loss of life when the earthquake struck the square. However, the show was halted for 30 minutes due to safety concerns.

Earthquakes are nothing new to Japan or its people. But this is the first time in pro wrestling history that an earthquake has interrupted a live show. Either way, we’re glad to know that all of the wrestlers on the block and fans in attendance were safe and healthy.

The earthquake from anywhere?

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Japan in the evening hours of Saturday 20 March 2021. The earthquake struck about seven miles from Onagawa, Miyagi, Japan, and nearly 50 miles from Sendai where New Japan Pro Wrestling staged the show.

Earthquake is not the only concern that bothers NJPW / Japanese people in general. After a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the country, they immediately issued a tsunami warning.

Japan saw five earthquakes in 2020 alone, but did not affect the professional wrestling show. We sincerely hope that all wrestlers, fans and locals stay safe and conquer Mother Nature’s wrath.

