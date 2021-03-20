Top 10 World News: Rajnath-Austin discusses Latin America and the Caribbean, the Japan earthquake, and more, world news





The actual frontline of control involving Chinese aggressive actions in East Ladakh was discussed during a meeting of Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and visiting US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Delhi on Saturday. In other news, two cases of blood clotting have been detected in Denmark after the administration of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Japan

Chinese actions were discussed in LAC during the Austin and Rajnath Singh meeting

In press statements following the more than hour-long meeting, the two sides spoke of “the free and open Indian Pacific Ocean,” a term increasingly used amid China’s aggressive actions in the region.

Turkey was criticized after withdrawing from the Treaty to Prevent Violence Against Women

The Council of Europe, a supreme human rights body, has denounced Turkey’s decision to withdraw from a treaty it sponsored

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for Corona virus

Khan received his first vaccination dose against COVID-19 on Friday. He reportedly developed symptoms of Covid-19 on the same day he was given the first dose of the vaccine.

More than 60 lawmakers have called for protests to be allowed in England during lockdown

Under England’s coronavirus rules, it is illegal for groups to gather for protests, and police on Saturday warned people not to head to central London to take part in planned demonstrations, including by anti-lockdown activists.

Two cases of blood clots have been reported after AstraZeneca was launched in Denmark

The Danish Capital Region, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen, said a hospital worker had died and received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before contracting the disease.

Berlin prepares for far-right protests and counter-demonstrations

The protests were planned by right-wing groups, including the Reich Citizens, or Reichsbuerger, who do not recognize the authority of the modern German state, according to Xinhua.

Britain is reaching a milestone where half of adults get their first dose of vaccine

Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter that the number had been reached after 660,276 rounds were made on Friday.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off the coast of Japan

Inspection of nuclear plants in the region was conducted. Train services, including the express Shinkansen, have been suspended

Europe has become the first region to have surpassed a million deaths from Covid

The European region has performed about 12 vaccine injections per 100 people, behind the United States which has given around 34 doses per 100 people, according to figures from Our World in the data.

NASA publishes a beautiful image of the fifth brightest galaxy in the sky

NASA clicked the beautiful galaxy with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope

.





