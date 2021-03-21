Earthquake information: Light Mag. 3.1–3 Miles SEO, San Bernardino Cometatus County, California, USA, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 3:49 pm (GMT-7)





An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale at a depth of 5 km

Mar 20 22:52 UTC: First to report: USGS 3 minutes later.

Updated Saturday 20 March 2021 at 23:00

3.1 Small earthquake strikes near Ontario, San Bernardino County, California, USA

3.1 Earthquake March 20 3:49 pm (GMT -7)

A shallow 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported early in the afternoon near Ontario, San Bernardino County, California, USA, according to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck Saturday 20 March 2021 at 3:49 pm local time at depth Too shallow from 2.9 miles. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The center (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 2.9 earthquake, based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. The weak tremors were probably felt in Ontario (population 171,200) located 3 miles from the epicenter, Rancho Cucamonga (175,200) 5 miles away, Upland (76,400) 5 miles away, and Chino (85,600) within 5 miles including Towns or other cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as a very weak tremor, Eastville (population 59,000) located 6 miles from the epicenter, Pomona (population 153,300) 8 miles away, and Chino Hills (population 78,300)) 9 miles, and Fontana (population 207,500) 10 miles. In Los Angeles (3,971,900 inhabitants, 37 miles away), people may not have felt the earthquake.

Date and time: March 20, 2021 22:49:23 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Saturday, March 20, 2021 3:49 PM (GMT -7) Strength: 3.1 Depth: 4.7 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 34.04067 ° N / 117.60616 ° W (San Bernardino Comitatus County, California, USA) Closest volcano: Lake Lavic (120 km / 75 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 5 km (3 mi) ESE of Ontario (population: 171,200) – > Watch earthquakes nearby! 7 km (5 mi) south of Rancho Cucamonga (population: 175,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 7 km (5 mi) SOUTH Upland (76400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 8 km (5 mi) ENE of Chino (population: 85,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 9 km (6 mi) northwest of Eastville (Population: 59,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 14 km (8 mi) east of Pomona (population: 153,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 15 km (9 miles) from the Chino Hills (Population: 78,300) -> See earthquakes nearby! 17 km (10 mi) WSW of Fontana (Population: 207,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 59 km (37 miles) east of Los Angeles (Population: 3,971,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 613 km (381 mi) south of Sacramento (Population: 490,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter in time Earthquake: clouds scattered 19.3 ° C (67 ° F), humidity: 45%, winds: 3 m / s (6 kt) from primary data source: USGS Estimated source energy : 2.8 × 109 joules (783 kWh, equivalent to 0.674 tons of TNT) More information

Mira Loma / Light shaking (MMI IV): I heard a boom coming and a loud shook our house | 3 users found this interesting.

Rancho Cucamonga / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 W: It happened all of a sudden and my whole room was shaking | 3 users found this interesting.

Ontario California / Light Shake (MMI IV) / Single Head Bump / 2-5 seconds: It was powerful. The building shook. | 2 users found this interesting.

Riverside / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single head bump / Very short: I was outside and it felt like I jumped | 2 users found this interesting.

Ontario / light shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2s: I briefly walked into my house. Not terribly strong, but enough to feel it. | 2 users found this interesting.

Ontario in Mission Villas / moderate vibration (MMI V): Very strong jolt | One user found this interesting.

Ontario / Strong Shake (MMI VI) / Single Side Vibration / 1-2sec: It was a very fast jolt that upset us. It looked like it was going to be huge but it was over once we got up on our feet. | One user found this interesting.

Rise / Strong Vibration (MMI VI): I live in a two-story apartment, and while I’m upstairs, I’m starting to hear like a roar and a ceiling fan, but I didn’t really poke back and forth like three times I thought the roof was walking to collapse | One user found this interesting.

Home / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Vibration and Rolling / 1-2secs: It looked like a truck had hit the house. I felt the ground rolling and the house shook. | One user found this interesting.

Ontario California / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Vertical Swing (Up-Down) / 2-5 seconds: Sharp and Sudden, No Roll | One user found this interesting.

Ontario (3.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single head bump / 2-5 seconds: It was fast, just a jolt! | One user found this interesting.

Eastvale / Strong vibration (MMI VI) / 1-2 s: Two pairs of lightning strikes followed by a slight shaking. It only lasts for a short time … | One user found this interesting.

Fontana / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5s: Soft vibration | One user found this interesting.

Ontario, CA / MMI II / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds: on the second floor in bed | One user found this interesting.

Irvine / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec

Chino, CA / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5s: Sitting still and feeling sway

RANCHO CUCAMONGA / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: I was sitting on the sofa. There was one tremor followed by a short shake.

Ontario / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / 5-10 sec

Ontario / Strong vibration (MMI VI) / Hard to describe complex movement / Too short: You shook hard as if someone grabbed your shoulders and shook you.

S Euclid, Ontario, California. / Weak vibration (MMI III) / difficult to describe complex movement / 1-2 seconds: It was more like a blast of very little vibration that allowed the length of the boom.

Ontario ca / ​​Strong vibration (MMI VI) / Single side vibration / 2-5 sec

6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

Riverside area CA 92503 (1.9 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds: I was putting on the feeling like a little movement

17.8 km southeast from the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake / 1-2 sec

4.4 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Single head projection / 1-2 sec

Eastville, CA / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

Cassiere Riverside / MMI II / Very Short

HIGH / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Too short

Eastfall vibration (MMI V)

Ontario / moderate vibration (MMI V) / rumble, shake / 2-5 sec

7.8 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 sec

Elevation / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II)

Vibration too high / too weak (MMI II) / 1-2 sec

9.1 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, vibration / very short

Ontario, CA / Strong shaking (MMI VI)

2.7 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Very short

Ontario, California / Mild vibration (MMI V) / 1-2 seconds

Fontana / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Header Bump / Extra Short

Rancho Cucamonga / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Chino Hills / MMI (MMI IV)

2.4 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported through our app) Chino Hills Ca (11.4 km WSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal sway (side) (reported with our app)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

