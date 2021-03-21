Reshaping the health of children and adolescents for the SDG age





Over the last two decades, the epidemiology of global child health has changed dramatically, along with our understanding of what works to improve the health and well-being of children and adolescents. While states are struggling to recover and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, a series of papers published today in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) supplement calls for a significant evolution in this thinking to meet the changing needs of all young people today. The patterns of infant death and illness are changing dramatically Trends show that preventable mortality is now highest in the neonatal period, although pneumonia, diarrhea and malaria, exacerbated by malnutrition, still severely affect children under the age of five. This is particularly the case among the most marginalized populations in sub-Saharan Africa ─ where the child population is expected to increase in the coming decades. However, in some countries, mortality is increasing in older adolescents (15–19 years) due to traffic accidents, interpersonal violence, and self-harm. An increasing number of children and adolescents are surviving, but are affected by injuries, developmental difficulties, non-communicable diseases and poor mental health. Overweight and obesity in children and young people are growing rapidly as many countries face a double burden of malnutrition and malnutrition and overeating. These challenges are likely to be compounded by demographic shifts. An increasing number of children will live in urban centers in the coming years, limiting opportunities for clean air and physical activity and leading to a serious burden on health services in these areas without other interventions. The health and well-being of children and adolescents must be at the heart of efforts to achieve the 2030 sustainable development goals Countries can only thrive and thrive if they invest in early childhood and adolescence and optimize support for key moments of child creation in future health – using what is called a “life path approach”. With that in mind, improving a child’s health can no longer be just a health sector issue, the series shows. Policies, services and information must be established as part of the solution of the whole government and the whole society. The papers in this series highlight the challenges and opportunities now needed to launch global, regional, and national health programs for children and adolescents. WHO and UNICEF are working together on re-anticipate the global agenda on child health, with ongoing work on designing and updating tools to help countries put the new vision into practice.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos