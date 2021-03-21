4.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Uyuni, Antonio Quijaro, Potosí County, Bolivia / Volcano Discovery





Sunday, 21 March 2021, 11:15

Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Earthquake 4.6 252 km southwest of Potosi, Bolivia, March 21, 2021 6:55 am (GMT-4)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that a 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred just 8 minutes earlier 8 minutes earlier, 109 kilometers southwest of Uyuni, Bolivia. Departamento de Potosi, Bolivia, early in the morning on Sunday 21 March 2021 at 6:55 am local time. The exact size, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) which recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale, and includes cities or towns near the epicenter where a very weak tremor might have been felt in Uyuni (popup 10300) located 109 kilometers from the epicenter. Depth if these changes and follow-up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

