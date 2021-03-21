Breaking news, most important updates for March 21st





Federal Home Minister Amit Shah is publishing today the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polling statement for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. Shah will also address a crowd in Kanthi before issuing the party statement.

Following are the highlights of March 21:

15:35 pm: BSF thwarted an attempt by a Pakistani infiltrator after discovering his suspicious movement before the fence in Indian territory in Bikaner district. After the intruder did not stop despite his warning, the forces killed: border guards

14:51 PM: The BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is scheduled to take place in Parliament on March 23rd.

14:00 PM: Just In: Lok Sabha Om Birla tested positive for COVID19 on March 19. It was accepted into the AIIMS COVID Monitoring Center on March 20. It is stable: Delhi AIIMS

13:37 p.m.: A Pakistani national was arrested at approximately 2:00 am today at the international border in the Samba sector, J&K: Border Security Force (BSF)

13:04 p.m.: Health Minister Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Uttarakhand’s secretary strongly highlighting the concerns raised by the central high-level team on their visit to Uttarakhand and about the need for drastic measures to control the spread of COVID19 during the Kumbh Mela center, says.

The Minister of Health also indicated that according to the report of the central team, 10-20 pilgrims and 10-20 local residents are reported injured every day. She added that the state has been informed that the daily test numbers reported in Haridwar are not sufficient.

13:03 pm: Anil Deshmukh must resign immediately. The main issue is the presence of a car loaded with explosives that was found near the home of an industrialist. I ask the central government to intervene. The state government cannot investigate this matter: Raj Thackeray, Chairman of MNS

13:02 PM: PM Modi will launch the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign on World Water Day on March 22nd at 12:30 PM via video conference. The campaign runs from 22 March to 30 November: Prime Minister’s Office

11:43 am: At Just In: India wins silver in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup

11:24 am: Karnataka | BJP cannot get this CM (BS Yediyurappa) in the next election. CM must be changed to keep the BJP alive in the state. CM: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will definitely change

11:02 am: The message (Param Bir Singh’s letter to CM) is a reaction after the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister decided to take a tough stance. Maharashtra State Minister and State NCP Chairman Jayant Patil says there is no room for replacing Maharashtra’s Home Minister.

10:44 am: Two people arrested in connection with the Mansukh Hiren death case: Maharashtra ATS

10:43 a.m.: An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale strikes 77 kilometers southeast of Mukokchung, Nagaland at 1006 hours: National Seismology Center.

9:54 am: India reported 43,846 new cases of COVID19, 22,956 recoveries, and 197 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Federal Ministry of Health.

Total cases: 1,15,99,130

Total refunds: 1,11,30,288

Active states: 309,087

Death Toll: 159,755

Total vaccinations: 4,46,03,841

9:21 am: Punjab: Sabzi Mandi Walla social distancing standards violated in Amritsar. 195 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Amritsar yesterday, according to the state government. A night curfew is imposed in the area from 9 PM to 5 AM.

8:49 am: Two Indian shooters tested positive for COVID-19 at the ISSF Shooting World Cup. Hospitalized: National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) official

8:27 am: 1 case of COVID19 was reported in Mizoram in the past 24 hours; The number of cases reached 4447, the active cases in 15: the state Ministry of Health

7:51 a.m.: A speeding Mercedes killed three people in Mohali, Punjab yesterday. The driver of the car was arrested by the police.

7:20 am: The air quality in Ahmedabad, Gujarat state has turned “very poor,” says the Air Quality, Weather Forecast and Research System.

7:19 a.m.: Federal Interior Minister Amit Shah releases the BJP’s manifesto for the 2021 West Bengal Association elections today.

