WHO signs the MoU with Women in Global Health on International Women’s Day





Women bring health. Women in the world make up almost 70% of health workers. However, women are not equally represented in decision-making positions. WHO is working with partners to close this gap and ensure that women who provide health are involved at all levels of decision-making and leadership. Today, March 8, International Women’s Day on “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in the World COVID-19” – Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General and Dr. Roopa Dhatt, Executive Director of Women’s Global Health signed a memorandum about understanding. The goal of this MOU is to advance the common goals and goals of women’s economic empowerment, gender reassignment in universal health coverage, and the health workforce globally. Speaking at the event, Dr. Tedros noted “this is a year to renew our focus on improving our own capital, as the foundation of the WHO’s mission to promote health, preserve the world and serve the vulnerable.”

In November 2020, the World Health Assembly declared 2021 the International Year of Health and Care Workers. 2021 also marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. As such, the WHO launched together Gender Equality Workforce Initiative with the French government and Women in Global Health in February (to draw attention and launch measures on gender equality in health around four topics. First, increase the share of women in leadership in health and care. Second, promote equal pay for equal third, protect women in health and care from sexual harassment and violence at work Finally, ensure safe and decent working conditions for women health workers and carers, including access to personal protective equipment and vaccines against COVID-19. This is an important element of increased cooperation with partners to whom we want to unite action for Beijing + 25 and the International Year of Health and Care Workers to draw attention and advocate for strengthening gender equality globally in health and care.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos