



The Mexican Open tennis tournament in the semi-finals was struck by an earthquake. Photo: You Tube

Mexico Open tennis semi-final hit by earthquake

Alexander Zverev’s semi-final victory over Dominic Kupfer at the Mexico Open ATP Tour in Acapulco on Friday night was halted by a magnitude 5.7 earthquake in Group Two.

According to the ATP website, Zverev said, “I didn’t know what happened. Neither Dominic. We just heard the crowd. I think the lights started vibrating and the crowd felt more than we did. We were running around the stadium, so we had to play a point during the earthquake.” “.

He added: “We did not feel much, but I clearly know that this is happening here in Acapulco. I hope that everyone is well in the area closest to the earthquake.”

The two British tennis partners, Ken Skopsky and Neil Skopsky, had defeated Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram to reach the doubles final, shortly before the jerks began, and Neil Skopsky, who was receiving a massage at the time, said, “I really thought it was a style. The massage he was doing, because the bed was shaking. I just thought it was normal. “

He continued, “Then an alarm went off on his phone, and then I said to myself: This is a bit strange.” Then he said, “We will go out because of an earthquake.” I couldn’t get dressed fast enough to get out of the building. “

“It only lasted for maybe five seconds, but that was enough to feel like the whole building was shaking. That was enough to scare you, because I’ve never tried one before I hope that’s the only thing they’ll have here because obviously,” added Ken Skopsky. There is a fear of a greater and stronger fear in the coming hours or days. “

