Uncategorized
Parts of Australia hit by the worst floods of a century – BBC News
Some parts of Australia have been hit by the worst floods in a century. Thousands of people in Sydney’s slums have said they may have to leave their homes as heavy rains hit some parts of the country’s east coast. Officials have warned that “life-threatening flood accidents” are expected and the water will not be expected until Thursday. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#Australia #Weather #BBCNews.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]