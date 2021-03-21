Uncategorized
The ‘Experimental’ music festival takes place in the Netherlands – BBC News
A music festival is taking place in the Netherlands, although the rest of the country is closed. The two-day experiment aims to see if there is a safe way to restart large-scale social gatherings without increasing the spread of the virus. Anna Holligan went to the Biddinghuiz festival near Amsterdam. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#Music #Festival #Amsterdam #BBCNews.
